The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping center in the resort city of Sochi that was planned for May 9, the WWII Victory Day, the FSB press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping center in the resort city of Sochi that was planned for May 9, the WWII Victory Day, the FSB press service said on Friday.

As a result of the measures taken, the FSB detained a Russian citizen born in 1991. The suspect is a supporter of neo-Nazi ideology and mass murders, the press service said in a statement.

Law enforcement searched a house of the alleged perpetrator and found a revolver with ammunition, a hand grenade, cold steel and a hand-written scheme of the planned attack.

Later in the day, the FSB released a video footage showing the detainee pleading guilty to preparing the terrorist attack. The suspect said that he had planned to kill over 50 people and finish off those injured in the mall.

The Russian investigating authorities have initiated criminal proceedings.

The case marked the third attempted act of terrorism in Russia which was prevented and disclosed by the FSB in the last three days.

On Wednesday, the FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a military base in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Law enforcement said that the person was going to depart for Ukraine after setting off a bomb in order to fight against the Russian military.

Next day, the FSB prevented another incident in the Kursk region, where a Russian citizen supported by the Ukrainian intelligence services was preparing attacks on infrastructure facilities. The detainee plead guilty and said that he was also planning to flee to Ukraine.