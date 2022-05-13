UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack On Mall In Resort City Of Sochi

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack on Mall in Resort City of Sochi

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping center in the resort city of Sochi that was planned for May 9, the WWII Victory Day, the FSB press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping center in the resort city of Sochi that was planned for May 9, the WWII Victory Day, the FSB press service said on Friday.

As a result of the measures taken, the FSB detained a Russian citizen born in 1991. The suspect is a supporter of neo-Nazi ideology and mass murders, the press service said in a statement.

Law enforcement searched a house of the alleged perpetrator and found a revolver with ammunition, a hand grenade, cold steel and a hand-written scheme of the planned attack.

Later in the day, the FSB released a video footage showing the detainee pleading guilty to preparing the terrorist attack. The suspect said that he had planned to kill over 50 people and finish off those injured in the mall.

The Russian investigating authorities have initiated criminal proceedings.

The case marked the third attempted act of terrorism in Russia which was prevented and disclosed by the FSB in the last three days.

On Wednesday, the FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a military base in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Law enforcement said that the person was going to depart for Ukraine after setting off a bomb in order to fight against the Russian military.

Next day, the FSB prevented another incident in the Kursk region, where a Russian citizen supported by the Ukrainian intelligence services was preparing attacks on infrastructure facilities. The detainee plead guilty and said that he was also planning to flee to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kursk Kaliningrad Sochi May Criminals

Recent Stories

PMA delegation meets Minister for Water Resources

PMA delegation meets Minister for Water Resources

6 seconds ago
 US Monitors Environmental Situation in Ukraine Ami ..

US Monitors Environmental Situation in Ukraine Amid Russia's Special Operation - ..

7 seconds ago
 Campaign against token tax defaulters in full swin ..

Campaign against token tax defaulters in full swing

9 seconds ago
 IGP orders intensifying operations against crimina ..

IGP orders intensifying operations against criminals

10 seconds ago
 DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour o ..

DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour of Govt quota

27 minutes ago
 Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge E ..

Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Fund Demining Activities ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.