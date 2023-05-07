UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Ukrainian Drone Attack At Air Base In Ivanovo Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Ukrainian Drone Attack at Air Base in Ivanovo Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in coordination with the country's internal ministry has prevented a sabotage attempt planned by the Ukrainian intelligence services using drones at an air base in Russia's Ivanovo Region, the FSB's press service said on Sunday.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Internal Ministry, prevented a sabotage attempt and a terrorist act planned by the intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry at the Ivanovo Severny air base using drones, which carry explosives," the press office said.

The FSB added that during search operations on the Russian territory, it had detected the sabotage and reconnaissance group coordinated and led by the Ukrainian special services.

The group planned to deliver improvised explosive devices using a light aircraft flying from Ukraine's Chernihiv Region, Russia's security service specified.

The FSB's press service added that the pilot and the members of the sabotage group had been detained after landing in Russia's Tula Region during the transfer of means of destruction.

