Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Preparation Of Terrorist Attacks On Sakhalin Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had thwarted the preparation of terrorist attacks at an energy facility and a military registration and enlistment office on the Sakhalin Island.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk prevented the preparation of terrorist attacks at the island's energy system facility and at a military commissariat. As a result of the measures taken, a Russian citizen, born in 1980, who was a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazism, involved in illegal activities, was detained," the FSB said in a statement.

