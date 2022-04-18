(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Cherkessk and detained three supporters of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

"The Federal Security Service of Russia on the territory of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic stopped the preparation of a terrorist act.

In the city of Cherkessk, three Russian citizens were detained, who were preparing it (the attack) in relation to one of the objects of the authorities on the instructions of militants of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the FSB said in a statement.

During the detention, components for making homemade explosives, means of communication with terrorist content, internet instructions for making terror means, and correspondence with IS militants about the planned crime were seized, the FSB added.