Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack In Crimea, Islamic State Supporter Detained

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 02:18 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday thwarted a terrorist attack in Crimea and detained one supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia)

"In the city of Simferopol, a citizen of Russia, an IS supporter, was detained, who was preparing to sabotage the railway on the instruction of the leaders of the Crimean Tatar volunteer battalion 'Crimea,' as well as involved in hostilities against the Russian armed forces in Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.

During the detention, two homemade explosives with a total weight of 3 kilograms (6 Pounds), two electric detonators, a scheme for laying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) under a railway track, extremist literature, a flag and propaganda leaflets of the Crimea battalion were confiscated from the terrorist, the FSB added.

