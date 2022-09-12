UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attacks In Kherson Region, Crimea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea, and obtained data on an operation conducted by foreign security services.

"During the operational game (FSB's counterintelligence operations), an attempt by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist acts against officials of the military-civil administration of the Kherson Region and the Crimean government was thwarted.

Russian counterintelligence forces have identified an SBU employee, who was a recruiter and leader of nationalist sources," the FSB said in a statement.

It also said that the FSB obtained the data on an operation conducted by foreign security services, apprehended the perpetrators and their accomplices, seized the means of committing crimes, and detected their communication channels and ways of financing.

More Stories From World

