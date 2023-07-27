MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had thwarted an attempt by Ukraine's secret services to commit a terrorist attack on a ship of Russia's Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision weapons.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted an attempt by Ukraine's secret services to commit a terrorist attack on one of the ships of the Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision missiles. As a result of measures, a serviceman of the Russian Navy recruited by Ukraine's secret services was detained, with two self-made explosive devices with a total weight of 1 kilogram of TNT," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainee is also suspected of the transfer of information constituting state secrets, the statement added.