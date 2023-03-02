Ukrainian nationalists, who perpetrated a raid in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, were squeezed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Ukrainian nationalists, who perpetrated a raid in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, were squeezed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"As a result of the measures taken, the raid of Ukrainian nationalists in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region was stopped. In order to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the enemy was squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where a massive artillery strike was inflicted on him," the statement says.