UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs Blew Up 6 Power Line Poles Linked To Kursk NPP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs Blew Up 6 Power Line Poles Linked to Kursk NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Six power line poles with connections to the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Russia were blown up by the Ukrainian saboteurs, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"On August 4, 9, and 12, in the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region, Ukrainian sabotage groups blew up six poles of high-voltage power lines (110, 330, and 750 kW), through which the Kursk NPP supplies power to industry, transport, life support, and social infrastructure, as well as to the population of the region and neighboring regions of the country," the agency said in a statement.

This act led to "a violation of the technological process of the operation of the nuclear power plant," the statement noted, adding that the agency is searching for saboteurs and their possible accomplices.

According to the statement, the security of nuclear power facilities has been increased. Criminal cases were initiated under the article "terrorist act".

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Nuclear Kursk August Criminals Industry

Recent Stories

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

12 minutes ago
 Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.