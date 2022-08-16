MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Six power line poles with connections to the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Russia were blown up by the Ukrainian saboteurs, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"On August 4, 9, and 12, in the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region, Ukrainian sabotage groups blew up six poles of high-voltage power lines (110, 330, and 750 kW), through which the Kursk NPP supplies power to industry, transport, life support, and social infrastructure, as well as to the population of the region and neighboring regions of the country," the agency said in a statement.

This act led to "a violation of the technological process of the operation of the nuclear power plant," the statement noted, adding that the agency is searching for saboteurs and their possible accomplices.

According to the statement, the security of nuclear power facilities has been increased. Criminal cases were initiated under the article "terrorist act".