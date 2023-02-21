(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov on Tuesday confirmed that Washington had notified Moscow through diplomatic channels about US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev, noting that Russia had given no security guarantees to the US.

"It is no secret: through diplomatic departments they (the US) said that he (Biden) was planning to visit Kiev. We gave absolutely no guarantees. This is the wrong approach. We said that we received this information from the Americans. No more than that. And how they took it is their own business," Bortnikov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other issues.

The US notified Russia about Biden's visit a few hours before his departure to avoid confrontation. A source told RIA Novosti that the US embassy had notified the Russian side about Biden's visit to Kiev, primarily for security reasons.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had followed Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine very closely and would continue to follow developments in Poland, where the US leader headed to from Kiev.