UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says US Informed Moscow About Biden's Kiev Visit, Moscow Gave No Guarantees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Russia's FSB Says US Informed Moscow About Biden's Kiev Visit, Moscow Gave No Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov on Tuesday confirmed that Washington had notified Moscow through diplomatic channels about US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev, noting that Russia had given no security guarantees to the US.

"It is no secret: through diplomatic departments they (the US) said that he (Biden) was planning to visit Kiev. We gave absolutely no guarantees. This is the wrong approach. We said that we received this information from the Americans. No more than that. And how they took it is their own business," Bortnikov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other issues.

The US notified Russia about Biden's visit a few hours before his departure to avoid confrontation. A source told RIA Novosti that the US embassy had notified the Russian side about Biden's visit to Kiev, primarily for security reasons.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had followed Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine very closely and would continue to follow developments in Poland, where the US leader headed to from Kiev.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Visit Kiev Poland From Weapon

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

25 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

25 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

21 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.