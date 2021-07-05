MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The series of terrorist attacks, that were prevented recently in Moscow, Astrakhan and in the southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was planned by Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday, adding that six IS militants were killed and two more were detained.

"A series of terrorist acts planned in the summer of 2021 by members of sleeper cells ... of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Russia has been prevented. As a result of the measures taken, six criminals were neutralized, two were arrested," the FSB said in a statement.

One IS member planned to detonate a homemade explosive in a crowded place in Moscow and was detained last week, the FSB added.