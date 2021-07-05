UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Sees Connection Between Prevented Terrorist Attacks In Moscow, 2 More Regions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russia's FSB Sees Connection Between Prevented Terrorist Attacks in Moscow, 2 More Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The series of terrorist attacks, that were prevented recently in Moscow, Astrakhan and in the southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was planned by Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday, adding that six IS militants were killed and two more were detained.

"A series of terrorist acts planned in the summer of 2021 by members of sleeper cells ... of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Russia has been prevented. As a result of the measures taken, six criminals were neutralized, two were arrested," the FSB said in a statement.

One IS member planned to detonate a homemade explosive in a crowded place in Moscow and was detained last week, the FSB added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Moscow Russia Astrakhan Criminals

Recent Stories

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

36 minutes ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: All vaccines must be treated equally

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.