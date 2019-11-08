UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Thwarts Activities Of IS Supporters In Dagestan Who Gathered $157,000 For IS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:54 PM

Russia's FSB Thwarts Activities of IS Supporters in Dagestan Who Gathered $157,000 for IS

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who have gathered in Russia's Dagestan at least 10 million rubles ($157,000) for the needs of terrorists operating in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who have gathered in Russia's Dagestan at least 10 million rubles ($157,000) for the needs of terrorists operating in Syria.

"Under instruction of emissaries, members of the undercover cell ... have organized resource funding of the activities of the international terrorist organization, having gathered at least 10 million rubles for this purpose," the FSB said in a press release on Friday.

Two members of the criminal group have been detained and have already been interrogated. According to the FSB, they used to transfer money to terrorists in Syria through payment systems and payment cards.

The FSB, the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service have taken part in the large-scale operation. A criminal case under article "Terrorist activities assistance" has been opened.

