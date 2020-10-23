MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it dismantled two cells of the Takfir wal-Hijra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Karachay-Cherkessia and Dagestan for calls to reject secular authorities and establish caliphate instead.

"Activities of two cells of the Takfir wal-Hijra international extremist religious group, which is banned in Russia, were thwarted," the FSB said in a press release, adding that the two cells comprised over 20 members in total.

According to the press release, members of the Takfir wal-Hijra cells promoted radical ideology and recruited new members.

"They called on believers to reject secular laws and civic society institutions. They also promoted the creation of caliphate, a theocratic Islamic nation, on the territory of North Caucasus," the FSB went on to say.

FSB added that its staffers had seized three grenades, three pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, bladed weapons and extremist materials from Takfir wal-Hijra.