MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted the activities of a cell of the Tablighi Jamaat Islamist organization (banned in Russia) in the southwestern Volgograd region and detained the leader and five members of the cell.

"The FSB, jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry and the National Guard, thwarted the activities of a cell of the Tablighi Jamaat international extremist organization, banned in Russia, in the Volgograd region. A criminal case on 'organization of activities of an extremist organization' was initiated against the organizer and five members of the cell," the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB added it had seized extremist literature from the members of the cell, as well as some documents confirming their membership in Tablighi Jamaat.