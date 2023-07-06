Open Menu

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack Against Energy Facility In Tyumen Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack Against Energy Facility in Tyumen Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack targeting an energy facility in the Tyumen Region at the instructions of Ukraine's paramilitary units.

"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Investigative Committee on the territory of the Tyumen Region, stopped the illegal activities of supporters of nationalist ideology, citizens of Russia, who, on the instructions of representatives of Ukrainian paramilitary groups, were preparing a crime of a terrorist nature in the region," the FSB said in a statement, adding that they "planned to blow up one of the fuel and energy facilities."

During the detention at the site of an impending terrorist attack, one of the perpetrators offered armed resistance and was neutralized, the statement added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Tyumen SITE

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

29 minutes ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

40 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

12 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From World