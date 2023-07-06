(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack targeting an energy facility in the Tyumen Region at the instructions of Ukraine's paramilitary units.

"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Investigative Committee on the territory of the Tyumen Region, stopped the illegal activities of supporters of nationalist ideology, citizens of Russia, who, on the instructions of representatives of Ukrainian paramilitary groups, were preparing a crime of a terrorist nature in the region," the FSB said in a statement, adding that they "planned to blow up one of the fuel and energy facilities."

During the detention at the site of an impending terrorist attack, one of the perpetrators offered armed resistance and was neutralized, the statement added.