(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A new network of underground arms dealers was eliminated in 20 Russian regions from the Arkhangelsk region to the Far East, the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the National Guard, the criminal activities of 87 residents in 20 regions of the country, involved in the restoration of the combat properties of civilian weapons in underground workshops and their sale, were seized .

.. 274 firearms of domestic and foreign production were confiscated from illegal circulation," the statement said.