UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Unveils Evidence Of Japan Preparing For War With USSR Back In 1938

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russia's FSB Unveils Evidence of Japan Preparing for War With USSR Back in 1938

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russia's Federal Security Service has declassified documents bearing evidence that the Japanese military was preparing for a war with the Soviet Union back in 1938.

Among the archival materials, including trophy ones, seen by Sputnik, there is the order No. 70 to units of the Japanese 3rd Division dated August 9, 1938, which was issued during the Soviet-Japanese military conflict in July-August 1938 near Lake Khasan.

It instructs the division to "increase readiness for war against the Soviet Union."

Another evidence is the inquiry of the last commander-in-chief of the Kwantung Army, Otozo Yamada, conducted in December 1949 as part of the preparation for the Khabarovsk trial over Japanese war criminals. According to the protocol, Yamada admitted that back in January 1938, he "ordered the units of the 3rd Division to bring them to combat readiness in the event of hostilities with the Soviet Union."

Related Topics

Army Russia Khabarovsk January August December Criminals Event

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

45 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

12 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.