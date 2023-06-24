(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) says that a case was opened on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, since there is a threat of escalation on Russian territory.

"We call on the PMC fighters not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out Prigozhin's criminal and treacherous orders, and to take measures to detain him," the FSB said.

On Friday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that the FSB was opening a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

The statements made on social media on behalf of Prigozhin are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of Russia and are a "stab in the back" of Russian servicemen, the FSB said.

The FSB said that the criminal case was opened due to the seriousness of the situation and the threat of an escalation of confrontation on Russian territory.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with Ukrainian troops in the zone of the special military operation, the FSB specified.