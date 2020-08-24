UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSMTC Expects To Sign Contract For Supply Of Igla Missiles To India By Year's End

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Russia is expecting to sign a contract for the supply of Igla man-portable air defense missiles to India by the end of 2020, a spokesperson for the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik on Monday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia is expecting to sign a contract for the supply of Igla man-portable air defense missiles to India by the end of 2020, a spokesperson for the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik on Monday.

In 2018, the FSMTC said that it had won an Indian tender for the supply of Igla short-range air defense systems worth $1.5 billion.

"For now, contract negotiations are underway. We expect to sign the contract by the end of 2020. I would like to emphasize that the Russian systems have won in open competition within the framework of an international tender, which once again proves the high efficiency of our equipment at its relatively low cost," the spokesperson said on the sidelines of the international defense industry forum Army 2020.

India is one of Russia's main buyers of military equipment and has over the years supplied its armed forces with ranges of Russian-made planes, submarines and missile defense systems.

Moscow has hosted the Army 2020 forum annually since 2015. This year's forum opened on Sunday and will end this Saturday.

