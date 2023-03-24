(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) called the statement of the Slovak Defense Ministry on the transfer of the first batch of four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine an unfriendly act against Russia and another gross violation of Bratislava's obligations on re-export of military equipment manufactured by Russia.

On Thursday, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad' said that four Slovak MiG-29 jets had been delivered to Kiev.

"The Russian-Slovak intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation stipulates that each of the parties will not, without the written consent of the other side, 'sell or transfer to third countries weapons and military equipment, technical documentation for their production, information and materials obtained or acquired as a result of bilateral military-technical cooperation,'" the FSMTC said.

"Thus, we are talking about another gross violation by the Slovak side of its international obligations to re-export Russian-made weapons and military equipment," it said.

"We regard these actions of Slovakia as an unfriendly act against the Russian Federation, aimed at destroying bilateral relations," the FSMTC added.