Russia's FSMTC Protests Illegal Transfer Of Russian-, Soviet-Made Weapons To Ukraine

Published April 27, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) protests any illegal transfer of Russian- or Soviet-made weapons to Ukraine, including helicopters delivered to Afghanistan under a major contract with the Pentagon, the FSMTC said on Wednesday

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine, within which it is planned to transfer 11 Mi-17 helicopters.

"The FSMTC of Russia protests any illegal transfer to Ukraine or other countries of weapons and military equipment of Russian (Soviet) production, including helicopters supplied by JSC Rosoboronexport under a major contract with the Pentagon concluded in 2011," the statement says.

The contract and the corresponding end user certificate stipulate that these helicopters are intended for transfer by the US side to the armed forces of Afghanistan and are not subject to re-export or transfer to any third country, with the exception of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, without the consent of Russia, it said.

"The voluntaristic decision of the United States to supply the aforementioned 'Afghan' helicopters to Ukraine grossly violates the foundations of international law and the provisions of Russian-US contracts. Recognition by Pentagon officials of the inability of the United States to oversee the further movement of weapons supplied by the Americans to Ukraine, which means the exclusion of its uncontrolled transfer to third parties, only exacerbates the already aggravated terrorist threat in the world," the FSMTC said.

The FSMTC stated that the fact of equipping the Ukrainian armed forces by the US side with the indicated Russian-made helicopters would be illegal.

