MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The first manned flight of Russia's prospective Orel (Eagle) spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is projected to be carried out in September 2025, the documents, obtained by Sputnik, reveal.

"The launch of a [new] manned spacecraft to the ISS is set for September 2025," according to the documents presented by Energia, the developer of the spacecraft, to Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Other dates mentioned in the documents include Orel's maiden unmanned flight to orbit in September 2023 and first unmanned flight to the ISS in September 2024.

The Orel spacecraft (formerly known as the Federation) for flights to the Moon has been in development for the past ten years.