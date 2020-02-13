UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Future Orel Spacecraft To Make Maiden Piloted Flight To ISS In 2025 - Energia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russia's Future Orel Spacecraft to Make Maiden Piloted Flight to ISS in 2025 - Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The first manned flight of Russia's prospective Orel (Eagle) spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is projected to be carried out in September 2025,  the documents, obtained by Sputnik, reveal.

"The launch of a [new] manned spacecraft to the ISS is set for September 2025," according to the documents presented by Energia, the developer of the spacecraft, to Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Other dates mentioned in the documents include Orel's maiden unmanned flight to orbit in September 2023 and first unmanned flight to the ISS in September 2024.

The Orel spacecraft (formerly known as the Federation) for flights to the Moon has been in development for the past ten years.

Related Topics

Russia Orel Eagle September

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

3 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

2 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

2 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

3 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

3 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.