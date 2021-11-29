(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BARVIKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has submitted documents to obtain permission to research a vaccine against coronavirus among children aged six to 11, the director of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, said.

"We have already submitted documents for children aged 6-11 this morning," Gintsburg told reporters.

This vaccine must be included in the national immunization schedule, he added.