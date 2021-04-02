UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gamaleya Center Creates Technology To Update COVID-19 Vaccine Within 2 Days

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Gamaleya Center Creates Technology to Update COVID-19 Vaccine Within 2 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed a technology to update a coronavirus vaccine for new mutations within two days, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

"Now, we are actually developing two technologies: one of them has been already developed, this is the same technology based on adenovirus vectors where based on a spike protein sequence with a modified Primary structure, literally, a new sequence is synthesized within a day, and the next day it is inserted into the already used vector, and practically you have a genetically engineered construction for a vaccine ready," Gintsburg said in an interview.

With the new technology, the researcher noted, the issue of regulation will arise, that is, whether it is necessary to conduct all phases of trials for a new vaccine. The issue is currently under discussion.

According to Gintsburg, some countries allow trials to be conducted on a limited sample of up to 100 people.

If the trial demonstrates the same adequate protection against a new strain, such a vaccine can immediately go into mass production. The head of the center, which developed Russia's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, expressed hope that the country would embrace similar regulations soon.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Same All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

9 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

9 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

10 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.