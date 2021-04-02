MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed a technology to update a coronavirus vaccine for new mutations within two days, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

"Now, we are actually developing two technologies: one of them has been already developed, this is the same technology based on adenovirus vectors where based on a spike protein sequence with a modified Primary structure, literally, a new sequence is synthesized within a day, and the next day it is inserted into the already used vector, and practically you have a genetically engineered construction for a vaccine ready," Gintsburg said in an interview.

With the new technology, the researcher noted, the issue of regulation will arise, that is, whether it is necessary to conduct all phases of trials for a new vaccine. The issue is currently under discussion.

According to Gintsburg, some countries allow trials to be conducted on a limited sample of up to 100 people.

If the trial demonstrates the same adequate protection against a new strain, such a vaccine can immediately go into mass production. The head of the center, which developed Russia's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, expressed hope that the country would embrace similar regulations soon.