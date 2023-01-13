MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has started the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that would provide protection against new coronavirus strains, including the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.

5 dubbed Kraken, Director Alexander Gintsburg has told Sputnik.

"Yes, we have started assembling a new vaccine; we have begun making it in the form of a design. It will be against variants with the prefix 'X' ” XBB and XBV.1.5. I do not know how fast the XBV.1.5 variant will be spreading, but the vaccine has to be made quickly," Gintsburg said.