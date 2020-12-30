UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gamaleya Center May Apply For Sputnik V Vaccine Trials On Children In 1.5 Months

Russia's Gamaleya Center plans to submit documents for testing its Sputnik V vaccine on children and pregnant women in 1-1.5 months, the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Center plans to submit documents for testing its Sputnik V vaccine on children and pregnant women in 1-1.5 months, the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"We will prepare it, and then the ministry of health will approve the appropriate permissions, the research protocol. At the moment, it is in the writing stage, we will write, probably in a month or a month and a half, we will submit it," Gintsburg said, answering when the trials of the coronavirus vaccine on pregnant women and children could begin.

He specified that the trials would begin only after the package of documents is approved by the ministry.

