MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia-based Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology is likely to be registered between August 10-12, and three or four days later the research center may obtain permission to put the vaccine in civil circulation, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Registration documents should be ready by August 10-12, after a check conducted by the Roszdravnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare], the document on permission to enter [the vaccine] into the civil circulation is expected on August 15-16," the source said.

The source specified that, at the moment, the candidate vaccine is delivered to the scientific center of expertise. The Health Ministry should then register the vaccine before the Roszdravnadzor can issue the permit, thus making the vaccine available.