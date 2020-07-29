UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gamaleya Center May Obtain Permission To Use COVID-19 Vaccine On August 15-16

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russia's Gamaleya Center May Obtain Permission to Use COVID-19 Vaccine on August 15-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia-based Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology is likely to be registered between August 10-12, and three or four days later the research center may obtain permission to put the vaccine in civil circulation, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Registration documents should be ready by August 10-12, after a check conducted by the Roszdravnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare], the document on permission to enter [the vaccine] into the civil circulation is expected on August 15-16," the source said.

The source specified that, at the moment, the candidate vaccine is delivered to the scientific center of expertise. The Health Ministry should then register the vaccine before the Roszdravnadzor can issue the permit, thus making the vaccine available.

Related Topics

May August

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks fans to see “milk canals” in K ..

9 minutes ago

ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

29 minutes ago

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references aga ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against complacency on COVI ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.40 a barrel T ..

50 minutes ago

UAE space programmes boost Asia’s lead in 4th In ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.