MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has not yet received the new strain of coronavirus with 32 mutations, it is necessary to test the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against this variant, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"We do not yet have a strain of a new variant of the virus.

The effectiveness of a vaccine can only be determined experimentally, and for this we just need the strain," he said.

So far, there is no reason to talk about the need to modernize the Sputnik V vaccine due to the new strain, Gintsburg said.

"In theory, it is difficult to say how effective a vaccine will be against this variant, but Sputnik V provides the broadest spectrum of neutralizing antibodies compared to other vaccines, so it is more likely to be effective against the new strain than other vaccines," he said.