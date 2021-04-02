MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Coronavirus antibodies can be transferred across the placenta of pregnant women to their newborns, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Antibodies can transmit through the placenta. A certain type of antibodies can be transferred, and that is great, the nature has made such a provision," Gintsburg said.