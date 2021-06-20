PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - The Delta COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in India, is much more hostile, as it shortens the transition time from a mild form of the disease to a severe one, Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, said on Sunday.

"This is the picture that the Indian [Delta] strain seems to give, it's more aggressive ... It's meaner. It shortens the transition period from mild symptoms to severe disease, thus, reducing the time of development of own antibodies," Gintsburg told the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The Gamaleya chief added that the Sputnik V vaccine protects against all existing COVID-19 strains.

"The antibodies that are developed after receiving Sputnik V protect against all currently known strains, from the UK to the Delta variants," Gintsburg said.