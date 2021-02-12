UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Completing Phase 2 Trials Of Sputnik Light Single-Shot Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Completing Phase 2 Trials of Sputnik Light Single-Shot Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya research institute is completing the second phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, institute chief Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

Sputnik Light is a single-shot spin-off of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"A month passed since it was first mentioned, and Gamaleya institute managed to conduct the first phase and is currently completing the second phase of the clinical trials," Gintsburg said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

45 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

45 minutes ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

58 minutes ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

1 hour ago

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.