MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya research institute is completing the second phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, institute chief Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

Sputnik Light is a single-shot spin-off of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"A month passed since it was first mentioned, and Gamaleya institute managed to conduct the first phase and is currently completing the second phase of the clinical trials," Gintsburg said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.