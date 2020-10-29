The trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on media reports that trials were suspended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on media reports that trials were suspended.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Russia temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers as part of its post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine due to high demand and a shortage of doses.

"The trials continue, everything goes on as usual. It's just that the gap between those receiving the first and second doses is quite significant � the first component has already been received by 20,000 people, and the first and second by about 9,000.

Therefore, we decided to narrow this gap a little. The number of nurses and offices has not increased. As of now, many more people are vaccinated with the second component than the first," Gintsburg said.

The specialist added that there were enough vaccine doses for the post-registration research.

Meanwhile, the Russian Health Ministry also refuted the reports. In particular, Aleksey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told Sputnik that all 40,000 volunteers would be vaccinated.