MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Gamaleya research institute refutes claims that the data on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine that was published in the Lancet journal was untrustworthy, the deputy head of scientific research at the institute, Denis Logunov, told Sputnik.

Earlier in September, Lancet published results of the Phase 1/2 trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. Several scientists from different countries then published an open letter on Italian website Cattivi Scienziati, in which they questioned the trustworthiness of the data.

"The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology strongly rejects accusations, posed by some scientists, that our data, which was published in the Lancet journal, is untrustworthy. The center gave The Lancet full clinical protocol and all the data that we received during the scientific trials. The data was thoroughly examined by the journal's reviewers, who, before publishing, asked all the necessary questions about the content of the article and the data that it was based on, and received exhaustive response," Logunov said.