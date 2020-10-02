UrduPoint.com
Fri 02nd October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 02nd October, 2020) Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, suggested, in a conversation with Sputnik, that the US Administration should use the Russian vaccine.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Hopefully, they will be all right. It would be good to get vaccinated [with the Russian vaccine], by the way," Gintsburg said, adding that apart from Trump, who had already tested positive, there were other senior officials, for instance, the vice president.

