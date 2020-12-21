- Home
- Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, UK-Swedish AstraZeneca Sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:51 PM
Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus
Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the signing ceremony online and congratulated all of the parties.
Gamaleya research center said last week that joint trials of its Sputnik V vaccine and Astrazeneca's would start very soon.