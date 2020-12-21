UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the signing ceremony online and congratulated all of the parties.

Gamaleya research center said last week that joint trials of its Sputnik V vaccine and Astrazeneca's would start very soon.

