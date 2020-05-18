UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute Conducting Tests Of COVID-19 Vaccine On Volunteers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russia's N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is testing its vaccine against COVID-19 on a small sample of volunteers, Director Alexander Gintsburg said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia's N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is testing its vaccine against COVID-19 on a small sample of volunteers, Director Alexander Gintsburg said.

The development of a vaccine by the institute began in mid-February.

"Under the state of emergency conditions that are essentially in place, under the conditions of a pandemic, we are conducting trials on a very small number of volunteers, as well as working on getting permission for the vaccine's civil circulation. Then, during civil circulation we will monitor the effects and effectiveness of this vaccine," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Last week, the director said that the vaccine could enter production by the end of summer.

Russia has confirmed a total of 290,678 cases, with the death toll at 2,722.

