Russia's Gamaleya Says Those Recovered From COVID-19 Can Be Vaccinated Within 2-3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

The head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, explained to Sputnik on Friday that those who had already had the coronavirus should be vaccinated anyway, two of three months after recovering

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, explained to Sputnik on Friday that those who had already had the coronavirus should be vaccinated anyway, two of three months after recovering.

Alexander Gintsburg stressed that he does not agree with the health ministry's recommendation, which says that those who have already had COVID-19 do not need to be inoculated.

"The person must fully recover, in the laboratory sense of this word, which means the person must have two or three negative PCT tests. They must also recover physically," Gintsburg said, noting that two or three months should pass before the person is vaccinated.

Most people suffer from the mild form of the disease, in this case negative PCRs are enough to receive the vaccine, the scientist said.

"And if you were in hospital and had a severe form, then you should wait for around two months, as you need to physically recover," Gintsburg said.

The Gamaleya chief also invited people who recovered from the coronavirus to check their antibodies after receiving the first shot of the vaccine. According to Gintsburg, if the level of virus-neutralizing antibodies stands at 1:3200 or more, no second shot is needed.

Gintsburg also recommended to abstain from wearing protective masks when the level of neutralizing bodies is at 1:3200 and above, as masks can hamper maintenance of the required level of protection.

"With this level of antibodies ... it is not necessary to wear masks, as the level of antibodies has to be constantly maintained at the high level," Gintsburg said.

