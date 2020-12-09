UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gamaleya Yet To Have Authorization To Reveal Data On Volunteers Who Got Placebo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Gamaleya Yet to Have Authorization to Reveal Data on Volunteers Who Got Placebo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, has discussed with the Health Ministry the possibility to disclose data on volunteers who received placebo in the clinical trials, but has not yet received authorization, the head of the institute, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We discussed it with the Health Ministry yesterday: When we should introduce a relevant amendment. The third phase [of post-registration trials] involving 40,000 [volunteers] is ongoing simultaneously with sweeping voluntary vaccination in Moscow, so there is absolutely no point in injecting placebo. We have not yet got the go-ahead for introducing this amendment. We will do it once we have the green light," Gintsburg explained.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

28 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

33 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.