MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, has discussed with the Health Ministry the possibility to disclose data on volunteers who received placebo in the clinical trials, but has not yet received authorization, the head of the institute, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We discussed it with the Health Ministry yesterday: When we should introduce a relevant amendment. The third phase [of post-registration trials] involving 40,000 [volunteers] is ongoing simultaneously with sweeping voluntary vaccination in Moscow, so there is absolutely no point in injecting placebo. We have not yet got the go-ahead for introducing this amendment. We will do it once we have the green light," Gintsburg explained.