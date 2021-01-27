(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Russian gas exports to Europe by 2035 may rise by almost 10 percent, to 212.8 billion cubic meters, in a positive scenario, and by almost 2 percent, to 197.8 billion cubic meters, in a basic scenario, the general gas industry development scheme, obtained by Sputnik, reads.

"In 2035, the volume of Russian natural gas supplies through pipelines to Europe (including the Baltic countries), compared to the level of 2019, according to the average scenario, will increase by 1.8 percent to 197.8 billion cubic meters. Under the high scenario, gas pipeline deliveries to Europe will increase by 9.

5 percent compared to the level of 2019 - up to 212.8 billion cubic meters," according to the scheme, which is usually drafted by the Russian Energy Ministry.

As for Russia's gas deliveries to China, they may increase to 38-43 billion cubic meters by 2025 and 46.5 billion cubic meters by 2035, according to the document.

The total volume of export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 2035 may reach 88.7-155.7 billion cubic meters, depending on the scenario. The share of LNG in total gas exports from Russia by 2035 may amount to 26.2-32.5%, the general scheme read.