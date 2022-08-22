UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gatilov Says No 'Practical Platform' To Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Gatilov Says No 'Practical Platform' to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) There is no practical platform to hold a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as the conflict further continues, it will be more difficult to reach a diplomatic solution, Russian Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Sunday.

There "was not any practical platform for having this meeting," Gatilov told the Financial Times newspaper.

The diplomat praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for "trying his best" to facilitate the diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but said that "now, I do not see any possibility for diplomatic contacts. And the more the conflict goes on, the more difficult it will be to have a diplomatic solution," as quoted by the newspaper.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

17 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

1 day ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.