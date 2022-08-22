(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) There is no practical platform to hold a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as the conflict further continues, it will be more difficult to reach a diplomatic solution, Russian Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Sunday.

There "was not any practical platform for having this meeting," Gatilov told the Financial Times newspaper.

The diplomat praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for "trying his best" to facilitate the diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but said that "now, I do not see any possibility for diplomatic contacts. And the more the conflict goes on, the more difficult it will be to have a diplomatic solution," as quoted by the newspaper.