Russia's Gavrilov On Nuland's Words On Ukraine: I Don't See US Being Ready For Talks

January 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said, commenting on the words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the readiness to ease sanctions against Russia for the sake of serious negotiations and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, said that he did not see the readiness of the US diplomats in Vienna for negotiations.

Nuland said earlier that the US would welcome the possibility of easing sanctions against Russia for the sake of serious peace talks and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine. According to her, Secretary of State Antony Blinken adheres to the same position.

"I think it's unlikely that anyone will seriously believe these calls now.

On the one hand, saying 'we are ready for negotiations' and announcing the dispatch of Abrams tanks (to Ukraine), to stimulate the Germans to do the same. I think that such things are happening with our country As our leaders, president (Putin) and minister (Lavrov), have stated, we are ready for serious negotiations, but straightforwardly. But while I am personally here, in Vienna, we see these negotiations, and I don't hear any of the signals that Nuland has just sent here," Gavrilov said on the air of the Soloviev Live show.

"Here I don't see the Americans or the Westerners in any way saying that they will be ready for negotiations. We will see how this track will develop," he added.

On Wednesday, the United States announced the transfer of 31 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian military.

