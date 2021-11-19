NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statements on nuclear weapons once again confirm that NATO has finally lost touch with reality, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that if Germany refused to deploy nuclear weapons, they might end up in other European countries, including to the east of Germany.

"These statements are another confirmation that NATO's Brussels has finally and completely lost touch with reality.

Instead of responding to Russia's call to de-escalate tensions in Europe, NATO's chief official declares that the alliance will move even closer in nuclear terms to the borders of our country. I believe that he can be aware of the consequences such a step may entail," Gavrilov said.

"The current situation in Europe is already explosive. We are forced to take measures to protect and ensure our interests and our security," the diplomat added.