Russia's Gazprom Advances To New Level Of Gas Supplies To China In January 2023 - CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Gazprom Advances to New Level of Gas Supplies to China in January 2023 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom exceeded its annual obligations for gas supplies to China in 2022 and reached a fundamentally new level of supplies from January 1, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Monday.

"In 2022, regular supplies went beyond the daily contract quantities, at the request of the Chinese side, and, as a result, we exceeded our annual commitments," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.

In addition, Gazprom began to supply the daily volumes envisaged by the contract with China for 2023, a few days before the schedule, from December 31, the executive noted.

"Therefore, Gazprom reached a fundamentally new level of gas supplies to China from January 1, 2023," Miller specified.

The supplies are being carried out through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a long term contract between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation. Operations of the pipeline started in 2019. Supplies reached 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020 and grew 2.5 times to 10.4 billion cubic meters in 2021. They will continue to expand until the pipeline reaches its target annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas by 2025.

