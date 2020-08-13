Russian gas giant Gazprom has terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator, Overgas, and alienated all of its shares in the company, Gazprom's documents revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator, Overgas, and alienated all of its shares in the company, Gazprom's documents revealed on Thursday.

Gazprom and its subsidiary, Gazprom Export, had held 50 percent of all of Overgas' shares but decided to transfer them to the Bulgarian company for 15.4 million Euros ($18.3 million).

Gazprom was reportedly ready to alienate its shares in Overgas in 2015 but decided to not follow through with its plans at the time.