UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Alienates Its Shares In Largest Bulgarian Private Gas Operator Overgas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

Russia's Gazprom Alienates Its Shares in Largest Bulgarian Private Gas Operator Overgas

Russian gas giant Gazprom has terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator, Overgas, and alienated all of its shares in the company, Gazprom's documents revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator, Overgas, and alienated all of its shares in the company, Gazprom's documents revealed on Thursday.

Gazprom and its subsidiary, Gazprom Export, had held 50 percent of all of Overgas' shares but decided to transfer them to the Bulgarian company for 15.4 million Euros ($18.3 million).

Gazprom was reportedly ready to alienate its shares in Overgas in 2015 but decided to not follow through with its plans at the time.

Related Topics

Russia Company Bulgaria Gas 2015 All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations against border ..

1 minute ago

Hurriyat leaders greet Pakistanis on eve of their ..

1 minute ago

Japan fans hail Hong Kong 'Goddess of Democracy' C ..

1 minute ago

IEA Downgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes tourism giant TUI deep into loss

9 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.