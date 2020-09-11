UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom CEO, Belarus' Ambassador, Energy Minister Discuss Energy Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The CEO of Russia's gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, discussed the gas cooperation between Moscow and Minsk with Belarusian Ambassador Vladimir Semashko and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich, Gazprom said on Friday.

"Today, Gazprom board of Directors Chairman Alexey Miller held a working meeting in St. Petersburg with Belarusian ambassador to the Russian Federation, Vladimir Semashko, and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich. The sides discussed current and prospective issues related to the gas cooperation," Gazprom said in a statement.

