Russia's Gazprom, China Suspend Talks On Gas Deliveries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Russian energy giant Gazprom continues discussing with China both gas deliveries from the Far East and the proposed pipeline for exporting Russian gas from Siberia to China's north-west, which is often called Power of Siberia 2, but the talks have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gazprom Export Director General Elena Burmistrova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom continues discussing with China both gas deliveries from the Far East and the proposed pipeline for exporting Russian gas from Siberia to China's north-west, which is often called Power of Siberia 2, but the talks have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gazprom Export Director General Elena Burmistrova said on Thursday.

"Talks on the first project, the Power of Siberia, lasted around 10 to 15 years, there were different phases ... However, we continue discussing the western route and possible deliveries from Russia's Far East. As of now, the talks have been suspended, of course, due to objective reasons, until the moment when needed measures are undertaken by the government to solve the coronavirus problem," Burmistrova said.

