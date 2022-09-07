UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC To Make Gas Payments In Rubles, Yuan In 50/50 Ratio - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC to Make Gas Payments in Rubles, Yuan in 50/50 Ratio - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC have agreed to make payments for gas supplies in rubles and Yuan in a 50/50 ratio, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gazprom announced signing an agreement with China's CNPC to switch payments for gas supplies to rubles and yuan.

"I would like to note that yesterday Gazprom and its Chinese partners decided to switch to the ruble and the yuan in a 50/50 ratio when paying for gas," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The first gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline began at the end of 2019, amounting to 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020 and increasing 2.5 times in 2021 to reach 10.

4 billion cubic meters. An increase in the volume of supplies is planned every year to reach the planned annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.

Gazprom signed a second long-term contract with China's CNPC in early February 2022 for exports via the Far Eastern route. According to the agreement, the total volume of supplies will grow to 48 billion cubic meters per year. Taking into account the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and its continuation through Mongolia, the Soyuz Vostok pipeline, gas exports to China can be increased by another 50 billion cubic meters per year.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Exports Russia China Vostok Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Mongolia February September Gas 2019 2020 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.