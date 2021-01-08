Russian energy company Gazprom has increased the capacity of the TurkStream gas export pipeline 2.2 times in one year, Alexey Miller, the company's head, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Russian energy company Gazprom has increased the capacity of the TurkStream gas export pipeline 2.2 times in one year, Alexey Miller, the company's head, said Friday.

"Today we celebrate one year since the opening ceremony for the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline ... Since its launch, Gazprom has increased the pipeline's capacity 2.2 times, as well as 2.5 times for European consumers," Miller said in a statement.

The head of Gazprom recalled that the pipeline is delivering Russian gas across the Black Sea to Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Let me note that, in 2020, Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased their gas purchases from Gazprom," Miller added.

TurkStream was launched by Russia and Turkey on January 8, 2020, with its first leg delivering gas to Turkish consumers and the second to Southern and Southeast Europe.