MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian gas giant Gazprom expects bringing its investment to 1.1 trillion rubles ($15.6 billion ) next year, the company 's representative, Sergey Rubtsov, said on Friday.

"Our forecast for Gazprom's 2020 investment program is at the level of 1.1 trillion rubles," Rubtsov said at a conference call.