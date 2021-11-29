Russia's Gazprom expects its 2021 gas exports revenue to exceed levels of the past six years, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of Gazprom Export, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's Gazprom expects its 2021 gas exports revenue to exceed levels of the past six years, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of Gazprom Export, said on Monday.

"I can say that the total revenue projected for 2021 will be the highest in the last six years. The financial results prevail over the physical volumes of the delivered goods. We will see these physical volumes after January 15, 2022, when the last acceptance certificates for December gas supplies are signed," he said.

Last year, Gazprom's gas supplies to Europe and China fell by about 10% to 179.3 billion cubic meters due to the limited demand following COVID-19 pandemic and a warm winter.

Despite this year's increase in gas supplies, Gazprom's management has maintained a conservative outlook for gas exports to non-CIS countries. In May, the company's deputy board chairman and the head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said that Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe by the end of the year to reach up to 183 billion cubic meters. The company's management has not updated the forecast since then.

In mid-November, Gazprom announced that in 2021 its exports to non-CIS countries have increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 164.8 billion cubic meters of gas and nearing a historical record.