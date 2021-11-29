UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas Exports In 6 Years In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:59 PM

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas Exports in 6 Years in 2021

Russia's Gazprom expects its 2021 gas exports revenue to exceed levels of the past six years, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of Gazprom Export, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's Gazprom expects its 2021 gas exports revenue to exceed levels of the past six years, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of Gazprom Export, said on Monday.

"I can say that the total revenue projected for 2021 will be the highest in the last six years. The financial results prevail over the physical volumes of the delivered goods. We will see these physical volumes after January 15, 2022, when the last acceptance certificates for December gas supplies are signed," he said.

Last year, Gazprom's gas supplies to Europe and China fell by about 10% to 179.3 billion cubic meters due to the limited demand following COVID-19 pandemic and a warm winter.

Despite this year's increase in gas supplies, Gazprom's management has maintained a conservative outlook for gas exports to non-CIS countries. In May, the company's deputy board chairman and the head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said that Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe by the end of the year to reach up to 183 billion cubic meters. The company's management has not updated the forecast since then.

In mid-November, Gazprom announced that in 2021 its exports to non-CIS countries have increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 164.8 billion cubic meters of gas and nearing a historical record.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe China Company Same January May December Gas Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

29 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

59 minutes ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

52 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

52 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.